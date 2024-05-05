Former NFL quarterback: McCarthy is going to ‘have his hands full’ with Sam Darnold

Nothing makes the world turn properly like former NFL quarterbacks analyzing new quarterbacks coming into a league that has chewed them up. One former quarterback has faith in the Vikings’ new quarterback, Sam Darnold, to cause problems for their top draft pick.

The quarterback providing this analysis is none other than Johnny Manziel.

Yes, I delayed disclosing who provided the analysis, but we shouldn’t ignore it. Speaking on his podcast hosted on The Action Network, the former Heisman Trophy winner gave a valid reason for his belief in Darnold.

“I know that may raise a little bit of red flags and raise a couple heads up off the table, but Sam Darnold can play football. That guy can sling the rock, he was drafted where he was for a reason, and he’s been waiting for a situation like this.”

He would go on to ask the question that many people have not discussed which is “Is (McCarthy) an upgrade over what they have currently in the (quarterback) room?”

Training camp will be interesting for the first few days, at least when everyone reacts to one throw here or there. Things will settle once the season gets rolling, and J.J. McCarthy will have his chance at earning and keeping thrown.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire