Former NFL executive weighs in on Bill Belichick’s job security with Patriots

With the New England Patriots slogging their way to the end of the 2022 season, there have been discussions as to what Robert Kraft will do in the offseason.

Theories have been floated around in regards to Bill Belichick’s status as head coach and general manager. However, one NFL executive believes that Belichick won’t be going anywhere.

The Patriots enter Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins with a 7-8 record. They are on the cusp of a playoff berth in a season of frustration. Former NFL executive Bill Polian believes that despite the frustration, Belichick will remain as head coach of the Patriots.

“You don’t need to make it worse, and he won’t,” Polian said, via The Athletic’s Mike Sando. “The Steelers for example have never had a losing season [with Tomlin], but they have been out of the playoffs a few times. That is why I place value on long-term excellence by the franchise, as opposed to a snapshot of today, yesterday, tomorrow.”

Polian went on to say that a conversation will need to be had by Kraft and Belichick, as the Patriots could suffer their second losing season in three years. New England made the AFC Wild Card game last season, after finishing 10-7, but were blown out by the Buffalo Bills.

This offseason could be a fascinating one, even if there are no drastic changes. In the meantime, New England will get ready for the final two games of the season with the Dolphins next on the schedule on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

