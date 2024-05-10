Former NFL DE Aaron Lynch participating in Dolphins rookie minicamp

Aaron Lynch hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since the 2020 season, but the twice-retired pass rusher is attempting a comeback and will participate on a tryout basis at the Miami Dolphins’ rookie minicamp.

Lynch, 31, began his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers as a fifth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft. After recording 15 sacks in four seasons, Lynch signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent in 2018. He recorded five sacks in two seasons with the team and joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

During training camp with the Jaguars, Lynch announced his retirement, but made his return just two months later and recorded one sack in eight games with the team.

Since then, Lynch has been out of the league. However, he kicked off his comeback efforts earlier this year with a March tryout with the Cleveland Browns.

Now he’s set to be the only veteran participant in the Dolphins’ rookie minicamp, which will begin Friday.

Lynch, who was listed by the Jaguars as a 6’5, 285-pound defensive end in 2020, is a linebacker on the Dolphins’ rookie minicamp roster and listed at 6’5, 260 pounds.

