Former Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost ready to return to coaching

Scott Frost is talking about returning to the sidelines. The former Nebraska head coach spoke with Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports about his future and said he can’t wait to get back into the game he loves.

“For the first time in my life, I don’t know what’s next. I’m dying to get back in.”

Frost came to Nebraska in 2018 in what was seen as a homecoming for the former National Champion. The Wood River, Nebraska native was expected to return the Huskers to form after successfully rebuilding Central Florida.

That did not come to pass, as Frost would go 16-31 and was fired just three games into his fifth season in Lincoln. The former Husker said he always knew he was on a path to be a head coach.

“My whole life I was a little league player and a high school player and then a college player and then an NFL player and then a [graduate assistant], and then a position coach, then a coordinator and then a head coach. It was on a trajectory, and I knew what was next.”

The piece doesn’t see Frost speculate or comment on why he fell short of expectations at Nebraska. His former head coach, Tom Osborne, has said the fourth-quarter woes were never solved.

“For whatever reason, they couldn’t hang in the fourth quarter and lost a lot of games.”

Frost also says he doesn’t necessarily need a head coaching position to step back onto the sidelines.

“I know this. There’s some good coaches out there. I’m a good coach. I belong doing it. I just don’t know for sure where that’s going to be right now. If the right head coach job comes along, I’d take it. If the right coordinator job comes, I’d take it.”

Frost will likely return to coaching at some point, but where and in what role remains to be determined.

My sit down with Nebraska’s former coach in Scottsdale: Scott Frost 'dying' for chance to coach after growing older, wiser from disappointing Nebraska tenure – https://t.co/Do0GY2YbwU https://t.co/1NpFkIENHl — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) April 3, 2024

