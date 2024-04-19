Former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson resigns as Fisk basketball coach

Former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson resigned Friday as the Fisk men's basketball coach. He had served as the Bulldogs' coach since 2018.

Fisk was 33-79 in six seasons under Anderson. The Bulldogs went 14-16 overall, 10-8 in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference this past season, Anderson's best.

“We appreciate (Anderson's) contributions to the Fisk University men's basketball team and wish him well in his future pursuits," first-year Fisk athletic director Valencia Jordan said in a prepared statement.

Jordan said Fisk will conduct a nationwide search for a new coach.

"We are committed to finding a leader who will build upon the program's foundation and achieve continued success on and off the court," she said.

