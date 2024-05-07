Former MLBer Monte Harrison, 29, to play football at Arkansas

Monte Harrison won’t be scared, that’s for sure.

The man who spent nine seasons playing professional baseball, including stints in the Major Leagues with Miami and Los Angeles of Anaheim, committed Tuesday to play college football at Arkansas.

College. Football.

Harrison, who lives in Kansas City, was a four-star wide receiver recruit in high school in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Nebraska offered him a chance to play football and baseball for the Cornhuskers. But the Milwaukee Brewers drafted him in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft and Harrison chose to sign.

He had been playing professional baseball ever since. His last stop was in the 2023 season with Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate the Nashville Sounds. Harrison played with the Angels for parts of the 2022 season and with the Marlins for parts of 2021 and 2020.

Harrison will get an opportunity back out at his spot of wide receiver when arrives to Fayetteville. Arkansas returned every wideout who caught a pass in 2023, so it may take a bit for Harrison to crack the rotation.

But it’s probably not as hard as hitting Major-League pitching.

