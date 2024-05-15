Former Michigan State football Pass Rush Specialist coach out at Ohio State after three months

The saga of Brandon T. Jordan continues. The Pass Rush Specialist who is known for working with some of the top NFL pass rushers in the game like Von Miller and TJ Watt, and had a two-year stint with Michigan State football under Mel Tucker, was let go by Ohio State this week after just three months with the program. The news was first reported by Lettermen Row.

Jordan was one of MSU’s ten official assistant coaches during his time in East Lansing, which allowed him to help recruit. After his tenure with the Spartans, he spent one year in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks before heading to Columbus.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire