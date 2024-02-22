Former Michigan State football pass rush coaching specialist Brandon Jordan joining Ohio State staff
Brandon Jordan is a well-regarded pass rush specialist who has worked with numerous big name NFL pass rushers. The last staff at Michigan State football brought him in as a Pass Rush Specialist coach. After a few years, he left to the Seattle Seahawks, and now, he will be joining Ohio State as a Defensive Assistant.
Jordan has been in coaching since 2012.
It’s a Go! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/Ku6dLSD7B4
— Coach Brandon Jordan (@CoachBTJordan) February 22, 2024
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.