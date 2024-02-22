Former Michigan State football pass rush coaching specialist Brandon Jordan joining Ohio State staff

Brandon Jordan is a well-regarded pass rush specialist who has worked with numerous big name NFL pass rushers. The last staff at Michigan State football brought him in as a Pass Rush Specialist coach. After a few years, he left to the Seattle Seahawks, and now, he will be joining Ohio State as a Defensive Assistant.

Jordan has been in coaching since 2012.

