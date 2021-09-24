Former Mets, Yankees outfielder Darryl Strawberry asks for help finding missing granddaughter

Longtime Major League Baseball outfielder Darryl Strawberry took to social media Thursday to ask for help in finding his missing granddaughter.

Strawberry said that his granddaughter, MyLisa Reid, is missing in Nevada. She was last seen, he said, on Wednesday morning wearing all black with a pair of white Jordans.

“This is our granddaughter MyLisa who is missing right now!” he wrote on Instagram. “Please please pray for us as we desperately need your prayers! “

Strawberry’s daughter, Diamond Strawberry, also took to Instagram asking for help and sharing a number of photos on her Instagram story.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson, Nevada police department .

Strawberry played in MLB from 1983-1999. The eight-time All-Star and former Home Run Derby champion spent his first eight seasons with the New York Mets, and was named the league’s Rookie of the Year in 1983. He then spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and one with the San Francisco Giants before closing out his career back in New York with the Yankees. He won three World Series titles, one with the Mets in 1986 and two with the Yankees in 1996 and 1998.