How former Louisville basketball players are faring after hitting the NCAA transfer portal

You could field a college basketball team with the 14 Louisville men's players suiting up elsewhere across Division I.

Welcome to the age of the NCAA transfer portal.

Some of the former Cardinals have thrived at their new homes with more playing time. Some of them have seen their roles limited on more successful teams.

But most, 11 out of 14, are enjoying winning seasons thus far — something that cannot be said for U of L, which is 5-7 (0-1 ACC) heading into the meat of conference play in Year 2 under head coach Kenny Payne.

Here's a look at each player's individual performance through Christmas:

Fabio Basili (G, Texas Arlington)

Louisville head coach Kenny Payne talks with Louisville guard Fabio Basili during the second half of the Cards' 71-54 loss to Virginia Tech. Feb. 28, 2023.

Appearing in 11 of UT Arlington's 12 games off the bench, Fabio Basili is averaging 3.7 points on 16-for-31 (51.6%) shooting (5 for 13 from 3) with 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists against 1.4 turnovers across 8.5 minutes per contest. The sophomore's best performance: 15 points in 14 minutes vs. Grand Canyon on Dec. 2.

The Mavericks are 6-6.

Louisville forward Matt Cross (33) dribbles against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Starting all 11 of UMass' games, Matt Cross is averaging 16 points on 62-for-115 (53.9%) shooting (11 for 34 from 3) with a team-high 8.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists against 2.8 turnovers across 27.5 minutes per contest. The senior scored a career-high 31 points during a Nov. 22 win over Central Connecticut State.

The Minutemen are 8-3.

Sydney Curry (F, Grand Canyon)

Grand Canyon forward Sydney Curry (2) runs with the ball against San Diego State guard Micah Parrish (3) at GCU Arena in Phoenix on Dec. 5, 2023.

Sydney Curry is averaging 5.6 points on 25-for-38 (65.8%) shooting to go along with 4.6 rebounds across 15.3 minutes per game off the bench during Grand Canyon's hot start to the 2023-24 campaign. The redshirt senior scored a season-high 17 points against Northern Arizona on Nov. 12 and posted a double-double (10 points and 10 rebounds) in 13 minutes against North Dakota State on Nov. 25.

The Antelopes are 10-1.

Seton Hall guard Dre Davis (14) works to the basket as Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dre Davis has moved into a full-time starting role with Seton Hall. The senior is averaging 13.4 points on 67-for-140 (47.9%) shooting (10 for 29 from 3) with 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists against 1.2 turnovers across 30.5 minutes per game. He is on pace to set a career high in blocks, having already amassed 12 thus far in 2023-24. His best performance of the season: 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting, plus eight rebounds, against Missouri on Dec. 17.

The Pirates are 8-5.

El Ellis is adjusting to a smaller role after shouldering a grueling workload on Payne's inaugural team. To begin his final collegiate season, the graduate student has started eight of Arkansas' 12 games. He is averaging 6.2 points on 25-for-66 (37.9%) shooting (6 for 23 from 3) and dishing out 2.2 assists against 1.3 turnovers per contest. His best performance of the season: a 17-point, eight-assist game vs. Old Dominion on Nov. 13.

The Razorbacks are 8-4.

Aidan Igiehon (F, Abilene Christian)

Mar. 5, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, USA; GCUÃ•s Aidan Igiehon (13) walks down the court during a game against Dixie State at Grand Canyon University. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic Ncaa Basketball Gcu Basketball Game Dixie State At Gcu

Aidan Igiehon, who is at his third school in four seasons, has played in all 12 of Abilene Christian's games, making one appearance in the starting lineup. The senior is averaging four points on 17-for-46 (37%) shooting with 3.2 rebounds across 12.2 minutes per contest. On Dec. 10, he scored a career-high 15 points — his first time reaching double digits in his collegiate career — in 11 minutes vs. Howard Payne.

The Wildcats are 5-7.

Kamari Lands (F, Arizona State)

November 11, 2023; Tempe, Ariz.; USA; ASU guard Kamari Lands (0) dribbles down the court against Texas Southern PJ Henry (3) during the season home opener at Desert Financial Arena.

The first player from Louisville's 2022-23 team to hit the transfer portal, Kamari Lands has started only three of Arizona State's 11 games but is clocking 23.5 minutes per appearance. The sophomore is averaging 5.2 points on 16-for-74 (21.6%) shooting (7 for 33 from 3) with 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists and a steal per contest. The closest he has gotten to surpassing his career high in scoring (15 points) was when he had 13 during the Nov. 8 season opener against Mississippi State.

The Sun Devils are 6-5.

Josh Nickelberry (G, Florida State)

Florida State Seminoles guard Josh Nickelberry (20) drives the ball to the hoop. The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Central Michigan Chippewas on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

The reigning Atlantic 10 Sixth Man of the Year, Josh Nickelberry is ending his collegiate career where it started, the ACC, as a rotation player. At his third school in five seasons, the graduate student has seen the court in every game to this point with Florida State, averaging 4.7 points on 15-for-37 (40.5%) shooting (10 for 28 from 3) with 1.7 rebounds across 14 minutes per contest. His best game thus far: a 12-point outing vs. Central Michigan on Nov. 13.

The Seminoles are 6-5.

Devin Ree is still waiting to make his first collegiate start; but his minutes have increased dramatically since transferring from Louisville (67, 4.2 per game) to Louisiana Tech (154, 14). The sophomore is averaging 7.2 points on 28-for-45 (62.2%) shooting (15 for 25 from 3) to go along with 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest. His best game to this point: a career-high 21 points against Dillard, an opponent from the NAIA ranks, on Nov. 25.

The Bulldogs are 9-4.

Nov 22, 2023; Fort Myers, FL, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Quinn Slazinski (11) drives to the hoop past Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) in the second half during the Fort Myers Tip-Off third place game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Starting all 12 of West Virginia's games, Quinn Slazinski leads the team in minutes played (395) while averaging 15.9 points on 63-for-154 (40.9%) shooting (21 for 64 from 3) with five rebounds and 2.2 assists against 2.2 turnovers per contest. The graduate student's best game: a career-high 22 points, plus six boards, vs. Pittsburgh on Dec. 6. It's safe to say he has fully recovered from a season-ending foot injury that cut short his last go-around with Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino at Iona in 2022-23.

The Mountaineers are 5-7.

Louisville forward Roosevelt Wheeler (4) tries to get past Miami forward A.J. Casey during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Miami won 80-53. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Roosevelt Wheeler has appeared in nine of VCU's 12 games. The junior has scored only three points and attempted just three shots from the field across 43 minutes (5.1 per appearance) while totaling seven rebounds, a block, two steals, four turnovers and 15 personal fouls.

The Rams are 7-5.

Southern Methodist forward Samuell Williamson attempts to drive past Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl during the first half of the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game Wednesday.

Samuell Williamson is averaging 8.5 points on 45-for-99 (45.5%) shooting (3 for 11 from 3) with 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists against 1.9 turnovers across 13 starts with SMU thus far, during which he's clocked 23 minutes per game. The graduate student's best performance came Dec. 19, when he scored 18 points and grabbed eight boards against Houston Christian.

The Mustangs are 9-4.

Nov 23, 2023; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) grabs a loose ball during the first half against the Villanova Wildcats at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jae'Lyn Withers has seen his minutes share nearly cut in half after making the jump from Louisville (62.7%) to North Carolina (34.4%), where he's started only three of the team's first 11 games. Across 13.7 minutes per contest, the graduate student is averaging 3.4 points on 12-for-30 (40%) shooting, making 1 of 8 attempts from 3-point range, along with 2.8 rebounds, eight blocks, six steals and a 0.7 assist/turnover ratio. His best game: 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes vs. Northern Iowa on Nov. 22.

The Tar Heels are 8-3.

Dec 14, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) passes the ball past Ohio Bobcats center Gabe Wiznitzer (11) during the first half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In his second season with Ohio, Gabe Wiznitzer is logging 14.6 minutes per game across 11 appearances off the bench. The senior is averaging 4.1 points on 17-for-31 (54.8%) shooting in addition to 3.8 rebounds per contest. His eight points in 14 minutes against Austin Peay on Dec. 22 marked only the third time he's scored seven or more since Dec. 17, 2022.

The Bobcats are 6-5.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball: How transfers are faring across NCAA Division I