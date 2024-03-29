Former Lions RB signs with the CFL’s Tiger-Cats
It was a quiet Thursday on the NFL transaction wire for the Detroit Lions. The Lions didn’t sign anyone, nor did any ex-Lions resurface with another NFL team. However, one former Lion did find a new home north of the border.
One-time Lions running back Greg Bell has signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It’s a fresh start for the big running back from San Diego State.
Bell originally signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL draft. He had some hype working in his favor before suffering a season-ending groin injury early in training camp. After being waived before the 2023 campaign, Bell wound up spending last season on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.