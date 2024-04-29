Former Husker quarterback sets league record in UFL start

A former Nebraska quarterback set a record in his United Football League start. Adrian Martinez led the Birmingham Stallions to a 32-9 victory over the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday evening.

Martinez finished the game 11-for-20, passing for 155 yards and one touchdown. He would also run the ball nine times for 138 yards with a long of 34 yards. The quarterback’s 138 yards on the ground are the most rushing yards in a game this season.

The quarterback played for the Cornhuskers from 2018-21 before transferring to Kansas State for the 2022 season. As a starter in Lincoln, he went 14-24.

He would throw for 9,391 yards and 49 touchdowns with 30 interceptions while in college. Martinez also ran for 2,847 yards and 44 touchdowns.

He spent last offseason in camp with the Detroit Lions but was cut during the preseason. With the win, the Stallions improved to 5-0 on the season and will next take the field on Saturday, May 4, at 11:00 a.m. when they face the Memphis Showboats in Tennessee.

Most rushing yards in a game this season ✅@MartinezTheQB is just too fast 💨🐎 pic.twitter.com/HWuQJof7hl — B2B CHAMPIONSTALLIONS 🏆🏆 (@USFLStallions) April 28, 2024

