Former Georgia wide receiver enters transfer portal again

Former Georgia Bulldogs receiver Justin Robinson has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal again after spending the past two seasons at Mississippi State.

In 2023, Robinson recorded 21 receptions for 257 receiving yards at Mississippi State. These numbers aren’t extremely impressive, but he actually was Mississippi State’s third-leading receiver. The Bulldogs had a dreadful passing offense last season and finished second-to-last in the SEC with an average of 181.8 passing yards per game.

Mississippi State used to throw the ball more than any other team in the country under head coach Mike Leach, but that changed in 2023. The Bulldogs really struggled offensively a year ago. Robinson has one season of eligibility remaining.

One potential destination for Robinson is the Washington Huskies. He could be reunited with former Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Washington lost all of its leading receivers to the NFL draft.

Robinson, who transferred from Georgia following last season’s national championship, earned more snaps at Mississippi State. Robinson finished the 2022 college football season with a career high in receptions, yardage and touchdowns. In 2022, Robinson recorded 30 receptions, 326 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

During the 2022 postseason, Robinson notably earned the MVP award of the ReliaQuest Bowl after a strong performance. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound wide receiver is a former four-star recruit out of Eagles Landing Christian in McDonough, Georgia.

