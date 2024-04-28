Former Frostburg, Maryland tackle Ayedze signs with Eagles

Apr. 28—PHILADELPHIA — Former Frostburg State and University of Maryland offensive tackle Gottlieb Ayedze signed as a undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ayedze was one of six Terrapins to sign as undrafted free agents.

Ayedze played four seasons at Frostburg State, earning three consecutive first-team All-Mountain East Conference selections.

As a junior in 2022, Ayedze was an honorable mention All-American.

Ayedze transferred to Maryland in 2023 and played 11 games, starting 10 at right tackle.

He played in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, one of the top bowl games for draft eligible seniors.

If Ayedze appears in a regular season game, he will become the fifth former Bobcat to play in the NFL.

The last Bobcat to play in the regular season was Niles Scott, a defensive tackle who played one game in 2018 for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Scott is currently playing for the DC Defenders in the UFL (United Football League).