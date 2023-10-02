Former Florida coach Dan Mullen ranks top 10 after Week 5

ESPN college football analyst and former Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Dan Mullen has ranked his top college football teams following Week 5.

Mullen did not like what he saw out of Georgia and has dropped the Bulldogs in his rankings after Georgia’s 27-20 win on the road against Auburn.

Week 5 saw Texas topple Kansas, Notre Dame win on the road at Duke, Ole Miss win a shootout over LSU, and USC win a high-scoring affair with Colorado.

Who are Dan Mullen’s top 10 college football teams after five weeks of the year?

USC Trojans

Week 5: USC 48, Colorado 41

The Pac-12 has the best quarterbacks of any conference and USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the best quarterback in the Pac-12. However, USC’s defense did not look sharp against Colorado and may not be able to handle other elite Pac-12 offenses.

Oklahoma Sooners

Week 5: Oklahoma 50, Iowa State 20



Dan Mullen is higher on Oklahoma than most. Oklahoma scored 29 straight points to end the game against Iowa State in Week 5.The Sooners, who are 5-0, have a massive rivalry game against Texas this week.

Week 5: Washington 31, Arizona 24



The Huskies passing offense put up yardage against Arizona, but Washington used the ground game in the red zone. The Huskies scored four rushing touchdowns against Arizona. Washington has a bye week before facing Oregon in key Pac-12 game on Oct. 14.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Week 5: Penn State 41, Northwestern 13



Is Penn State ready to compete with Michigan and Ohio State in the Big Ten? The Nittany Lions had a sluggish first half against Northwestern before outscoring Northwestern 31-3 in the second half.

The Nittany Lions moved to 5-0 ahead of their Week 6 bye week. Penn State plays UMass after its bye before hosting Ohio State on Oct. 21.

Oregon Ducks

Week 5: Oregon 42, Stanford 6



The Ducks overcame a sluggish first quarter to defeat Stanford in Week 5. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix threw for 290 passing yards and four touchdowns against Stanford. Now, Oregon has a bye week before facing Washington in critical Pac-12 clash on Oct. 14.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Week 5: bye week



Ohio State earned a bye week after getting a massive 17-14 nonconference road win at Notre Dame in Week 4. Ohio State plays a 5-0 Maryland team this week at home.

Georgia Bulldogs

Week 5: Georgia 27, Auburn 20

Dan Mullen demotes Georgia from No. 1 to No. 4 in his rankings. Mullen and other college football experts agree that Georgia looked a little shaky on the road at Auburn.

The Bulldogs turned the ball over twice and allowed Auburn to jump out to a 10-0 lead. Georgia regained the lead in the fourth quarter thanks to a elite performance from tight end Brock Bowers.

Georgia was happy to escape Auburn with a win ahead of a Week 6 game against a 5-0 Kentucky team.

Week 5: bye week



Florida State had a bye week after knocking off Clemson in overtime on the road. The Seminoles appear to be the team to beat in the ACC. Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman and quarterback Jordan Travis are a dynamic duo. The Seminoles host Virginia Tech in Week 6.

Week 5: Michigan 45, Nebraska 7



Michigan has not allowed to a team to score more than seven points all season. The Wolverines had their best performance of the season at Nebraska. Michigan ran for 249 rushing yards on the Cornhuskers and plays Minnesota in Week 6.

Texas Longhorns

Week 5: Texas 40, Kansas 14



Dan Mullen is very high on Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns. Texas did win on the road at Alabama a few weeks ago, which is probably the best win of the season.

This week, Texas pulled away from Kansas in the second half. Texas and Oklahoma are both 5-0 entering their Week 6 rivalry game. The Longhorns are looking to end their final season in the Big 12 with a championship.

Dan Mullen announced his top 10 rankings via social media.

