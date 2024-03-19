Former East E-Rab great Sincere Parker is looking for a new basketball home

Sincere Parker is looking for a fifth basketball home.

Parker rose to overnight prominence at East, scoring 31 points in his first career start and leading the E-Rabs to their first NIC-10 title in 37 years his junior season. East finished fourth in the state in Class 4A in that 2019 season.

But one of the greatest 3-point shooters in Rockford history transferred to an Arizona prep school his senior season. That began a long journey that left him out of the spotlight until he re-emerged this year, leading St. Louis University in scoring. But the Billikens fired eight-year head coach Travis Ford last week after a loss to Duquesne in the Atlantic-10 tournament.

Several of the Billikens are expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal after that. Parker is the headliner of the group. fanrecap.com and 247Sports.com both listed Parker as one of the top names to know in the transfer portal. 247Sports.com wrote: “Parker, a 6-foot-3 guard out of Rockford (Ill.), is a strong, tough and efficient shot-maker who does his damage mostly from mid-range and 3.”

After East, Parker went to Compass Prep in Arizona, then became a JUCO All-American at Moberly Area Community College. St. Louis became his fourth basketball stop. He had a quiet first year there, averaging 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds as a sophomore. But he averaged 20 points in his second, third and fourth games of his junior season this year.

And then missed seven weeks with a broken foot.

When he came back, he started slow, but then hit his stride and scored 30 or more points three games in a row.

And then hurt his foot again. And later suffered a shoulder injury. He played only two more games after his three-for-30 stretch. He finished the season averaging 15.9 points and 4.3 rebounds but played only half the season, getting in 16 of the team’s 33 games. He also averaged only 20.7 minutes a game. But shot 49 percent from inside the 3-point line and 43 percent outside the arc.

Late in the season, Ford told the Register Star that “the sky is the future” for Parker.

“He’s got deep range from 3. He also has one of the best mid-range shots around. He can get to the rim. He’s a great free-throw shooter. He can score off the catch or off the bounce.

“What makes him so dangerous is he can score in so many different ways.”

And, it seems, for so many different teams. Sincere Parker has one year left to play and should be a hot commodity in the transfer portal the next few weeks.

Parker could not be reached for comment for this story. He is Rockford's highest-profile basketball transfer since Boylan graduate Brock Stull graduated from Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he averaged 13.5 and 13.4 points his final two years. Stull, who redshirted his freshman year, transferred as a grad student to Minnesota and played his final year for the Gophers in the Big Ten in 2018-19.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Sincere Parker named a top player to watch in NCAA transfer portal