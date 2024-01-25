Former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson gets interview for Browns job opening

BEREA — The Browns have had a number of Philadelphia Eagles ties throughout their organization. So, it's not surprising they're drawing from that organization in their offensive coordinator search as well.

Brian Johnson, who was recently fired after one season as the Eagles offensive coordinator, is being interviewed by the Browns for their vacancy, a source confirms for the Beacon Journal. Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot was the first to report.

The Browns have interviewed three known candidates already: Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson, former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson. They parted ways with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, along with running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney, last week.

Mitchell's position will be filled by former Carolina Panthers — and Eagles — assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley. The Browns were working toward hiring former Alabama and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees in McCartney's job, with additional pass-game design responsibilities included.

Johnson was one of several assistant coaches on Nick Sirianni's staff, including defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who paid the price for the Eagles precipitous fall from grace this season. After coming within minutes of winning the Super Bowl a year ago, Philadelphia lost six of its last seven games before losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and quarterback Baker Mayfield — in the NFC wild card round.

The 36-year-old Johnson had been elevated to the offensive coordinator position in 2023 after Shane Steichen left that position to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The year before, as the Eagles quarterbacks coach, he was widely praised for developing Jalen Hurts into an NFL Most Valuable Player candidate.

Philadelphia's offense, though, backslid this season. Hurts threw 15 interceptions, while the Eagles offense dropped in points per game (third at 28.1 to seventh at 25.5), passing (ninth at 241.5 to 16th at 225.5) and rushing (fifth at 147.6 to eighth 128.8).

Johnson had been drawn virtual interviews with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans in those teams' first round of head-coaching interviews. The Titans recently hired Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to replace Mike Vrabel, while the Falcons and Panthers are into the second round of in-person interviews.

The Eagles were the first NFL coaching job for Johnson when he was hired by Sirianni in 2021. Prior to that, his entire coaching tenure had been spent in college as a branch off of the Urban Meyer coaching tree.

Meyer originally recruited Johnson in 2004 to play quarterback at the University of Utah, first backing up eventual No. 1 overall pick Alex Smith that first year before starting from 2006-08. A knee injury wiped out his 2005 season.

Johnson started his coaching career at Utah under head coach Kyle Whittingham, who had replaced Meyer when he left for the University of Florida, first as the quarterbacks coach in 2010-11 before adding offensive coordinator to his title in 2012-13. From there, he connected with another former Meyer assistant, Dan Mullen, with whom he'd follow to two separate stops: Mississippi State (2014-16) and Florida (2018-20).

Mullen hired Johnson to coach quarterbacks at both schools, while he added the offensive coordinator role to his title in 2020. In between the two SEC stops, Johnson spent the 2017 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Houston.

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns interested in former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson