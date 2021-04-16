Former Eagles and 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin signs with the Bears
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Makin' 𝙢𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙨.
Welcome to Chicago, @marquisegoodwin! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PLAOOXNohb
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 16, 2021
Speedy, veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is back on an NFL roster, agreeing to a deal with the Chicago Bears.
Goodwin was acquired by the Eagles on the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft and was scheduled to make $1.35 million after agreeing to a restructured contract before opting out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This offseason, Goodwin’s rights reverted back to the 49ers per terms of the trade agreement made last spring with the Eagles and he was subsequently released.
Goodwin gives Andy Dalton another potential big-play target.
List
5 Philadelphia Eagles games that could be played in prime-time this season
Related
NFL Draft: Eagles looking to trade up and get ahead of NFC East rivals?
Eagles' Howie Roseman lands near the bottom of a NFL Draft general manager power rankings
NFL Draft: Alijah Vera-Tucker or Rashawn Slater could be an option for the Eagles at No. 12 overall
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts shares frugal habits when revealing how he spent his first $1M