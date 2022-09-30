Former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident

NFL: OCT 19 Giants at Cowboys

Former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was identified as one of two rock climbers found dead in California on Wednesday, USA Today reports. Escobar was 31.

Chelsea Walsh, 33, was the other victim and both Escobar and Walsh were from Huntington Beach.

They were found in a remote area near Tahquitz Rock in the San Bernardino National Forest. Officials said they were climbing a rock face.

The Cowboys made Escobar a second-round selection in 2013, and he played four seasons in Dallas. He finished his career with the Ravens in 2017.

He played 64 games with seven starts in his five NFL seasons and made 30 catches for 333 yards and eight touchdowns.

Escobar became a firefighter in Long Beach following his football career.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar. Hired on February 5, 2022, Firefighter Escobar was assigned to Fire Station 3 on B-shift,” a post on social media from the department read. “Firefighter Escobar leaves behind his wife and two young children.”

