Former Clemson star wide receiver cut by the Dallas Cowboys

Former Clemson wide receiver Martavis Bryant will look for a new opportunity in professional football.

According to multiple reports, Bryant has been cut by the Cowboys, ending his time in Dallas. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero did note that team’s are interested in Bryant, meaning he has a strong chance of returning to the NFL with another team.

After completing 44 games with the Steelers and Raiders from 2014 to 2018, Bryant, a seasoned veteran, took time away from football for almost five seasons following a suspension. His return to the field came through a tryout with the Cowboys, with the organization liking what they saw from the wide receiver. Bryant recorded 145 catches for 2,183 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns while playing for the Steelers and later the Raiders.

The #Cowboys released veteran WR Martavis Bryant, per source. Other teams are interested and expected to bring him in for a look. pic.twitter.com/JtsEQcfpSS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire