Former Clemson forward RJ Godfrey to visit Auburn this week

Auburn basketball’s 2024-25 roster will be filled with talent. Auburn has added transfer JP Pegues to mesh with freshman guards Tahaad Pettiford and Jakhi Howard. It also helps that star Johni Broome and key contributors Chaney Johnson, Chris Moore, and Dylan Cardwell are set to return.

Auburn is still looking to fill a need at forward and will try to secure the missing piece this week by hosting former Clemson forward RJ Godfrey.

According to a report by Auburn Undercover, former Clemson forward RJ Godfrey will visit the Plains on Tuesday, April 30. The visit will be Godfrey’s third since entering the transfer portal. He has also taken in visits to Virginia Tech and Oklahoma.

Godfrey was a solid contributor off the bench for Clemson over the last two seasons. In 69 total games, he averaged 4.7 points while shooting 59% from the field and 38% from the three-point territory. He secured 2.8 rebounds while assisting with 39 shots and recording 25 steals.

At the time of this post, Auburn has three returning forwards on its roster: Chaney Johnson, Chris Moore, and Addarin Scott. The key void that Auburn will look to fill this offseason will be the spot left behind by Jaylin Williams. Williams exits Auburn’s roster after a great career that saw him score 9.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and a 78% free throw percentage.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire