Former Clemson 5-star commit announces commitment to Louisville

A former Clemson five-star commit has found her new home in college football.

Five-star 2024 guard Imari Berry announced that she had committed to playing for Louisville. Picking between Louisville, Kentucky, and North Carolina, the Cardinals landed the big-time recruit.

Berry de-committed from the Tigers following the firing of former head coach Amanda Butler. With the person who recruited her no longer with the program, she requested to be released from her National Letter of Intent.

“I owe this message to Tiger Nation,” Berry said. “While I genuinely loved my experiences on campus, those experiences and the culture created within the program were a direct reflection of the coaching staff.

I was able to establish strong relationships with those coaches, and I have a great deal of respect for them. Because I am a relationship person, I knew immediately that it was within my best interest to reopen my recruitment.”

A big loss for the Tigers, though new head coach Shawn Poppie looks like the man for the job.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire