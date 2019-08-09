Former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk returns opposite Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa

Joanna Jedrzejczyk with Polish flag

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is set to headline a UFC Fight Night card opposite Michelle Waterson on Oct. 12 in Tampa, Fla. UFC officials announced the bout on Friday.

Jedrzejczyk lost the strawweight title to Rose Namajunas in late 2017. She failed to regain it in an immediate rematch, but then rebounded with a victory over Tecia Torres.

Namajunas still held the belt at the time, so another shot wasn't yet warranted, so Jedrzejczyk moved up to flyweight where she fought Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant 125-pound belt. Shevchenko won that bout in December of 2018.

Ready to get back in the cage, Jedrzejczyk returns to the 115-pound division she once ruled over to face Waterson in a five-round non-championship main event.

A victory over Waterson would put her on the fast track back into title contention, especially since she holds a victory over current champion Jessica Andrade.

Waterson will be eyeing the same championship aspirations should she defeat Jedrzejczyk. Waterson has won her last three bouts. Adding a victory over Jedrzejczyk to her resume would put her in a strong position to challenge for the belt in her next fight.

Other UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson bout confirmations

UFC officials also confirmed that Mackenzie Dern would return to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night in Tampa after giving birth to a daughter in June. She will square off with Amanda Ribas in another strawweight bout.

Also confirmed for UFC Fight Night in Tampa is a flyweight fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Timothy Elliott.