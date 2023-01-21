Former Browns player Peyton Hillis released from hospital after saving his drowning children

Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis has been released from hospital more than three weeks after he saved his children from drowning in the ocean in Florida.

Mr Hillis, 36, was left in critical condition after going to rescue his children from a swimming accident in Pensacola on 4 January.

On Thursday, he finally got to go home.

His sister, Hayley Davis, announced the news in a Facebook post, saying “everything health-wise is looking good and has all improved”.

She called Mr Hillis’ recovery “truly a miracle”.

“God was truly with us that day,” Ms Davis wrote. “He guided us and protected us all and I am so thankful for his provision.”

The athlete’s uncle had previously revealed that he was undergoing treatment of his lungs and kidneys in a Facebook post hours after the accident.

Mr Hillis starred at the University of Arkansas before a seven-year career in the NFL and then went onto play two years for the Browns in 2010 and 2011. He is most known for his 2010 season, where he put up 1,600 total yards and 13 total touchdowns.

After two years with the Browns, he left to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2015, Mr Hillis retired at the request of his doctor due to a history of concussions.

Mr Hillis starred in a horror film The Hunting in 2020 with his girlfriend Angela Cole.

His accident came on the heels of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field shortly after making a tackle during the clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.