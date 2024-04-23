Former Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips signs with the Houston Texans

After being drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, Jacob Phillips spent the first four years of his career with the Cleveland Browns. Injuries have plagued the young linebacker, who has only appeared in 20 games over his four seasons in Cleveland.

Now Phillips moves on as he signs a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. If Phillips can stay on the field, it is hard to argue he lacks the athleticism to be a solid player. He needs to grow stronger and work on his pursuit angles, but he has excellent range and sideline-to-sideline speed.

If the money were right, I would’ve been ok with Phillips coming back, but it makes a ton of sense the team decided to move on. Now the Browns are betting on another athletic linebacker who hasn’t played up to his ability, Devin Bush. Now will the Browns add to the linebacker room in this weeks draft?

