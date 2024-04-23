Former Big 12 Freshman of the Year joins Tigers

MEMPHIS – The retooling of the Tigers basketball roster continues as Penny Hardaway lands another coveted transfer.

This one out of the Big XII.

Texas point guard Tyrese Hunter is heading to Memphis after spending the past two years with the Longhorns. The 6-foot point guard was a two year starter in Austin, averaging 11 points and four assists as a junior where he shot over 45-percent from the floor and a career best 34-percent from 3-point range in helping lead the Longhorns to the Round of 32 in this year’s NCAA Tournament where Texas lost to Tennessee.

A Top 40 prospect in the Class of 2021, Hunter started his college career at Iowa State where he was named the Big XII’s Freshman of the Year.

