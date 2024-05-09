Former Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson signs with the Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is signing with the Giants, the team confirmed on Thursday.

According to a report from ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Giants used the veteran salary benefit to sign Robinson, giving him a one-year deal worth $1.21 million.

This is the third team Robinson will play for since leaving the Bears for free agency in 2021. He played for the Rams in 2022 and the Steelers last season.

With the Steelers last season, Robinson finished with 280 receiving yards and zero touchdowns from 34 receptions. In 2022, Robinson notched 339 yards and three touchdowns with the Rams.

The Giants just drafted LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No.6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, making him the presumed No. 1 target for Daniel Jones this season. They also have Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson, Isaiah McKenzie and Isaiah Hodgins in the wide receiver room.

Robinson hasn't been the same since he left Chicago. He received over 1,100 yards in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, tacking on 13 touchdowns and 200 receptions between both seasons, too.

