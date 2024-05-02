Former Badger Braelon Allen buys mom SUV after being drafted by New York Jets

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – With Mother’s Day right around the corner, former Wisconsin Badger and Fond du Lac native Braelon Allen honored his mom in a special way shortly after being drafted into the NFL.

Days after being selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Braelon Allen cemented the occasion by surprising his mom with a new GMC Yukon.

Holiday Automotive in Fond du Lac posted about the special occasion between Allen and his mom on its Facebook page Wednesday.

Braelon Allen stopped at Holiday Automotive and surprised his mom with a new GMC Yukon. Thank you, Braelon. #TeamHoliday is honored to be your trusted partner in this exciting purchase! Holiday Automotive

On April 27, Allen became just the third player ever from Fond du Lac High School to be selected in the NFL Draft. The only other two players to get drafted as a Fond du Lac alum are Robert Windsor (2020, Colts) and Cory Raymer (1995, Washington).

“It means everything. I was born and raised, and I’m big into giving back to the community and being a role model for the kids that are from there. Being able to show that it’s possible to play on the big stage and get to where you want to get to in life would mean a lot to me,” Braelon said before 2024’s NFL Draft.

