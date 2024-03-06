Former Arkansas standouts Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr. swap jerseys after NBA meeting

Former Arkansas standouts Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. swapped jerseys with each other on Tuesday after their second meeting in the NBA this season.

Black and the Orlando Magic emerged victorious over Smith and the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Black was one of six Magic players who finished in double figures, producing 10 points and five rebounds in the 101-89 win. Smith didn’t play.

The Magic improved to 2-0 against the Hornets this season with the win after taking the first meeting on Nov. 26 in Orlando. The division foes will play two more times: March 19 and April 5.

Of course, the two rookies were teammates last season at Arkansas and helped the Razorbacks to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. They declared for the NBA draft after strong freshman campaigns and were both selected in the first round.

Black, the sixth pick, is averaging five points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 40% shooting from 3-point range in 56 appearances with the Magic. He ranks seventh in starts (31) and is second in defensive rating (108.4) among rookies with at least 30 appearances.

Smith was the 27th pick by the Hornets and is averaging 6.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 45.1% shooting from 3-point range. He leads the rookie class in 3-point percentage and is among 13 first-year players to make at least 50 3s (51).

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire