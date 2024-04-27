Former Alabama RB Jase McClellan selected by Atlanta Falcons in Round 6 of 2024 NFL draft

Former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan finally heard his name called in the 2024 NFL draft as the Atlanta Falcons selected him in the sixth round.

McClellan joins a Falcons backfield headlined by former Texas Longhorns standout Bijan Robinson. The former member of the Crimson Tide will have to work hard in the offseason to earn a roster spot and a contributing role on the team for the upcoming 2024 season.

In 2023, McClellan had a career season. On 180 carries, he rushed for 890 yards and eight touchdowns, while also reeling in 15 receptions for 137 yards.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow former Alabama players making the transition to the NFL as the draft concludes and the offseason progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire