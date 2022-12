How former Alabama players in the NFL performed in Week 13

Alabama has been well-represented at the next level for quite some time. Several players that have flourished in the NFL up to this point have been Tua Tagovailoa, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Quinnen Williams, and C.J. Mosley.

As of Week 13, there was an Alabama player on 26 of the 32 NFL rosters. It is crazy to think about what Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been able to do during his time in Tuscaloosa.

It would be surprising if an Alabama alum doesn’t walk away with a Super Bowl ring this season. We will have to wait and see how the postseason plays out when the time comes.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how former Crimson Tide players performed in Week 13 of the 2022 season.

Mac Jones - New England Patriots

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ Stats versus Bills:

22 CMP / 36 ATT

195 PaYds

1 PaTD

3 carries

7 RuYds

Mack Wilson Sr. - New England Patriots

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Wilson Sr.’s Stats versus Bills:

3 tackles

Anfernee Jennings - New England Patriots

(Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images)

Jennings’ Stats versus Bills:

1 tackle

Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats versus Falcons:

17 carries

86 RuYds

1 reception

6 ReYds

Minkah Fitzpatrick - Pittsburgh Steelers

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Fitzpatrick’s Stats versus Falcons:

7 tackles

1 TFL

Levi Wallace - Pittsburgh Steelers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace’s Stats versus Falcons:

6 tackles

Rashaan Evans - Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Evans’ Stats versus Steelers:

15 tackles

Jarran Reed - Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Reed’s Stats versus Bears:

1 tackle

C.J. Mosley - New York Jets

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Mosley’s Stats versus Vikings:

9 tackles

Quinnen Williams - New York Jets

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Williams’ Stats versus Vikings:

5 tackles

1 sack

3 TFLs

Dalvin Tomlinson - Minnesota Vikings

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Tomlinson’s Stats versus Jets:

2 tackles

Brian Robinson Jr. - Washington Commanders

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson Jr.’s Stats versus Giants:

21 carries

96 RuYds

2 receptions

15 ReYds

Jonathan Allen - Washington Commanders

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Allen’s Stats versus Giants:

8 tackles

1 sack

1 TFL

Daron Payne - Washington Commanders

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Payne’s Stats versus Giants:

4 tackles

2 sacks

2 TFLs

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts’ Stats versus Titans:

29 CMP / 39 ATT

380 PaYds

3 PaTDs

5 carries

12 RuYds

DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Smith’s Stats versus Titans:

5 receptions

102 receiving yards

1 TD

Derrick Henry - Tennessee Titans

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Henry’s Stats versus Eagles:

11 carries

30 RuYds

2 receptions

8 ReYds

Jerry Jeudy - Denver Broncos

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Jeudy’s Stats versus Ravens:

4 receptions

65 receiving yards

Pat Surtain II - Denver Broncos

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Surtain II’s Stats versus Ravens:

6 tackles

1 TFL

Kareem Jackson - Denver Broncos

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson’s Stats versus Ravens:

6 tackles

Kenyan Drake - Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Drake’s Stats versus Broncos:

7 receptions

29 RuYds

2 receptions

17 ReYds

Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Humphrey’s Stats versus Broncos:

7 tackles

1 sack

Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper’s Stats versus Texans:

4 receptions

40 receiving yards

Christian Harris - Houston Texans

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Harris’ Stats versus Browns:

6 tackles

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa’s Stats versus 49ers:

18 CMP / 33 ATT

295 PaYds

2 PaTDs

2 INTs

Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Waddle’s Stats versus 49ers:

1 reception

9 receiving yards

Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jacobs’ Stats versus Chargers:

26 carries

144 RuYds

1 RuTD

2 receptions

6 ReYds

Mark Ingram II - New Orleans Saints

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram II’s Stats versus Buccaneers:

7 carries

27 RuYds

5 receptions

22 ReYds

Julio Jones - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ Stats versus Saints:

3 receptions

28 ReYds

