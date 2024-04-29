Former Alabama OL James Brockermeyer expected to transfer to TCU

Just a few days ago Alabama Crimson Tide center James Brockeymeyer announced his intentions of entering the NCAA transfer portal with the caveat that he was to not be contacted by college football programs. Generally speaking, when a player has a “do not contact” tag attached to their portal entry, the said player likely has a destination already in mind.

That appears to be the case for Brockermeyer with the reports surfacing on Sunday afternoon that the redshirt junior is expected to transfer to the TCU Horned Frogs.

Brockermeyer was Alabama’s first-team center during the A-Day Game a couple of weeks ago while Washington transfer Parker Brailsford was dealing with some personal issues.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports was the first to report the news of Brockermery’s expected transfer destination.

Former Alabama center James Brockermeyer is expected to transfer to TCU, sources tell @chris_hummer and me. Brockermeyer, a Texas native and former top center recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, worked with Bama’s first-team offense this spring before entering the portal.… pic.twitter.com/1FDpe00RCs — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 28, 2024

