Former Alabama defensive back predicts Tennessee to defeat Ole Miss
Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host No. 14 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT (SEC Network).
Ahead of Saturday’s contest, former Alabama defensive back Roman Harper provided his game prediction between the Vols and Rebels.
On SEC Network’s pregame game show “SEC Nation,” Harper mentioned Tennessee will beat Ole Miss.
Harper played at Alabama from 2001-05.
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
Oct. 2 at Missouri (W, 62-24)
Oct. 9 South Carolina (W, 45-20)
Oct. 16 Ole Miss
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt