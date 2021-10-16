Former Alabama defensive back predicts Tennessee to defeat Ole Miss

Pac-12 Network

No. 9 Oregon's defense held off a furious late charge from California, forcing a fourth down incompletion to clinch a 24-17 Ducks win on Friday, October 15th in Eugene. Cal quarterback Chase Garbers led the Golden Bears down to the 2-yard line but Oregon's defense, aided by a raucous Autzen Stadium crowd, would not break. Even with the loss, Garbers passed Joe Kapp for the most career rushing yards by a Cal quarterback and tied Aaron Rodgers for 8th all-time in passing touchdowns by a Golden Bear. Travis Dye was the star on offense for the Ducks, rushing for 145 yards and a touchdown while also catching seven passes for 73 receiving yards. With the win, Oregon improves to 5-1 (2-1) while Cal falls to 1-4 (0-3).