Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles reportedly charged with capital murder after shooting

Former Alabama forward Darius Miles was arrested and reportedly charged with capital murder following a shooting Sunday. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was reportedly charged with capital murder after a shooting Sunday.

Miles, 21, was one of two suspects reportedly charged in the shooting death. Video of Miles leaving the Tuscaloosa County Jail emerged on Twitter on Sunday.

Shortly after that footage was released, Miles' player page on Alabama's website was not available.

The University of Alabama put out a statement saying it was aware of "the recent charge" against Miles. Miles was removed from campus and "is no longer a member of the Alabama men's basketball team."

The arrest comes hours after Alabama defeated LSU 106-66 on Saturday. Prior to the contest, Miles was ruled out for the season due to an ankle injury. He sat on the bench during Saturday's game and celebrated the win with teammates at the stadium.

A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed while in a vehicle around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy told al.com. After the woman was shot, the driver of the vehicle located a University of Alabama police officer.

The driver said he returned gunfire in self defense and may have hit a suspect. After speaking with witnesses and reviewing video footage, police identified and arrested two suspects, Kennedy told al.com. One of those suspects sustained a non-life threatening injury after being struck by gunfire.

Kennedy said the shooting appeared to have occurred after the victim and suspects engaged in a "minor argument."