Former 5-star OU transfer Caleb Williams reportedly eyeing Georgia football

Oklahoma Sooners starting quarterback Caleb Williams has entered the transfer portal.

The former five-star recruit is one of the most notable players to ever enter the transfer portal. Williams was the No. 2 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class and the No. 7 player overall (247Sports).

According to CBS Sports college football analyst Blake Brockermyer, Williams is considering Georgia as a potential landing spot.

Hearing from multiple sources Georgia is the top landing spot unless they get outbid. Will be ripple effect at Georgia like Ohio St if it happens. OU will get a dude, great opportunity to shine under Jeff Lebby. Ole miss same under Kiffin. https://t.co/tt9EpsSZnm — Blake Brockermeyer (@BBrockermeyerFW) January 3, 2022

Pro Football Focus rated the D.C. native as the top true freshman in the country in 2021.

The transfer decision comes after Oklahoma lost head coach Lincoln Riley to USC, and the Sooners’ replaced Riley with former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

If the dual-threat star chooses Georgia, we could see current Bulldog quarterbacks enter the portal as a result.

Still, the transfer process is very volatile and anything could happen as far as destinations go for the talented quarterback.

Check out some of William’s 2021 highlights here: