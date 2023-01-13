Former 5-star DB Jaheim Singletary enters transfer portal

Former five-star defensive back Jaheim Singletary has entered the transfer portal. Singletary appeared in three games in 2022 for the Bulldogs, but did not record a tackle.

Singletary was committed to Ohio State during the recruiting process, so the Buckeyes are a team to watch for the former five-star.

Singletary was the No. 27 recruit in the class of 2022 and the No. 5 cornerback. Kirby Smart and Georgia landed one of the most talented recruiting classes of all-time at the defensive back position in the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback is one of the best players in the NCAA transfer portal. Singletary also considered Miami and Florida during his high school recruitment.

The former five-star defensive back prospect announced his decision to enter the transfer portal via Twitter:

Gods Timing ☝🏾, Let’s Work pic.twitter.com/7rFHHBsAMa — Jaheim Singletary (@Jaheim2_) January 13, 2023

Singletary played high school football for Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Florida.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire