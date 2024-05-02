Forever Young jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse
Two Japanese horses will run in the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Both are undefeated so far, but one has won just two races while the other has won an impressive five straight.
Forever Young is the latter horse and, thanks in part to its unblemished record, is among favorites to win this year's Run for the Roses. Thanks to the luck of the posting draw, the two Japanese horses – the other being T O Password – will start side-by-side out of the gates.
Forever Young comes from a solid genetic line, with its grandsire, Deep Impact, having won the Japanese Triple Crown in 2005. He also shares a damsire, Congrats, with 2020 Kentucky Oaks champion Shedaresthedevil.
Here's everything there is to know about Forever Young ahead of the 2024 Kentucky Derby.
Forever Young: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree
Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
Jockey: Ryusei Sakai
Owner: Susumu Fujita
Sire: Real Steel
Dam: Forever Darling
Bred: Hokkaido, Japan
Forever Young Record: Past performances and career earnings
Past performances:
Date
Track (Location)
Race
Finish
10/14/23
Kyoto Racecourse (Japan)
2023 Newcomer
1
11/3/23
Mombetsu (Japan)
2023 JBC Nisai Yushun (LS)
1
12/13/23
Kawasaki Racecourse (Japan)
2023 Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun (LS)
1
2/24/24
King Abdulaziz Racecourse (Saudi Arabia)
2024 Saudi Derby (G3)
1
3/30/24
Meydan (UAE)
2024 UAE Derby (G2)
1
Career Earnings: $1,769,919
Forever Young: Predictions, odds and analysis
Prediction, expert analysis:
Kentucky Derby experts: All six experts have Forever Young inside their top six
Five experts had Forever Young in their top five horses for Saturday's race. James Scully, a writer and handicapper for KentuckyDerby.com, left the horse just outside the top five in his No. 6 spot.
Forever Young odds: 10-1 (morning line)
Post number: 11
Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds
Number (Post)
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Morning-line odds (American odds)*
1
Dornoch
Danny Gargan
Luis Saez
20-1 (+2000)
2
Sierra Leone
Chad Brown
Tyler Gaffalione
3-1 (+300)
3
Mystik Dan
Kenny McPeek
Brian Hernandez Jr.
20-1 (+2000)
4
Catching Freedom
Brad Cox
Flavien Prat
8-1 (+800)
5
Catalytic
Saffie Joseph Jr.
José Ortiz
30-1 (+3000)
6
Just Steel
D. Wayne Lukas
Keith Asmussen
20-1 (+2000)
7
Honor Marie
Whit Beckman
Ben Curtis
20-1 (+2000)
8
Just a Touch
Brad Cox
Florent Geroux
10-1 (+1000)
9
Encino
SCRATCHED
10
T O Password
Daisuke Takayanagi
Kazushi Kimura
30-1 (+3000)
11
Forever Young
Yoshito Yahagi
Ryusei Sakai
10-1 (+1000)
12
Track Phantom
Steve Asmussen
Joel Rosario
20-1 (+2000)
13
West Saratoga
Larry Demeritte
Jesús Castañón
50-1 (+5000)
14
Endlessly
Michael McCarthy
Umberto Rispoli
30-1 (+3000)
15
Domestic Product
Chad Brown
Irad Ortiz Jr.
30-1 (+3000)
16
Grand Mo the First
Victor Barboza Jr.
Emisael Jaramillo
50-1 (+5000)
17
Fierceness
Todd Pletcher
John Velazquez
5-2 (+250)
18
Stronghold
Phil D'Amato
Antonio Fresu
20-1 (+2000)
19
Resilience
Bill Mott
Junior Alvarado
20-1 (+2000)
20
Society Man
Danny Gargan
Frankie Dettori
50-1 (+5000)
21
Epic Ride✝
John Ennis
Adam Beschizza
30-1 (+3000)
Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch
When: Saturday, May 4
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Cable TV: NBC
