Forever Young jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

Two Japanese horses will run in the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Both are undefeated so far, but one has won just two races while the other has won an impressive five straight.

Forever Young is the latter horse and, thanks in part to its unblemished record, is among favorites to win this year's Run for the Roses. Thanks to the luck of the posting draw, the two Japanese horses – the other being T O Password – will start side-by-side out of the gates.

Forever Young comes from a solid genetic line, with its grandsire, Deep Impact, having won the Japanese Triple Crown in 2005. He also shares a damsire, Congrats, with 2020 Kentucky Oaks champion Shedaresthedevil.

Here's everything there is to know about Forever Young ahead of the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

2024 Kentucky Derby contender Forever Young of Japan works out on Saturday morning at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. April 20, 2024. Trainer is Yoshito Yahagi and jockey is Ryusei Sakai.

Forever Young: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

Owner: Susumu Fujita

Sire: Real Steel

Dam: Forever Darling

Bred: Hokkaido, Japan

Forever Young Record: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track (Location) Race Finish 10/14/23 Kyoto Racecourse (Japan) 2023 Newcomer 1 11/3/23 Mombetsu (Japan) 2023 JBC Nisai Yushun (LS) 1 12/13/23 Kawasaki Racecourse (Japan) 2023 Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun (LS) 1 2/24/24 King Abdulaziz Racecourse (Saudi Arabia) 2024 Saudi Derby (G3) 1 3/30/24 Meydan (UAE) 2024 UAE Derby (G2) 1

Career Earnings: $1,769,919

Forever Young: Predictions, odds and analysis

Prediction, expert analysis:

Kentucky Derby experts: All six experts have Forever Young inside their top six

Five experts had Forever Young in their top five horses for Saturday's race. James Scully, a writer and handicapper for KentuckyDerby.com, left the horse just outside the top five in his No. 6 spot.

Forever Young odds: 10-1 (morning line)

Post number: 11

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Looking to bet: Wager on the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel

Number (Post) Horse Trainer Jockey Morning-line odds (American odds)* 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 (+2000) 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 (+300) 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 20-1 (+2000) 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 (+800) 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph Jr. José Ortiz 30-1 (+3000) 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 (+2000) 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 (+2000) 8 Just a Touch Brad Cox Florent Geroux 10-1 (+1000) 9 Encino SCRATCHED 10 T O Password Daisuke Takayanagi Kazushi Kimura 30-1 (+3000) 11 Forever Young Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai 10-1 (+1000) 12 Track Phantom Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 20-1 (+2000) 13 West Saratoga Larry Demeritte Jesús Castañón 50-1 (+5000) 14 Endlessly Michael McCarthy Umberto Rispoli 30-1 (+3000) 15 Domestic Product Chad Brown Irad Ortiz Jr. 30-1 (+3000) 16 Grand Mo the First Victor Barboza Jr. Emisael Jaramillo 50-1 (+5000) 17 Fierceness Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 5-2 (+250) 18 Stronghold Phil D'Amato Antonio Fresu 20-1 (+2000) 19 Resilience Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 20-1 (+2000) 20 Society Man Danny Gargan Frankie Dettori 50-1 (+5000) 21 Epic Ride✝ John Ennis Adam Beschizza 30-1 (+3000)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

HOW TO WATCH: See the Kentucky Derby with a subscription to Peacock

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Derby horses 2024: Forever Young