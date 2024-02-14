Everything you need to know about the 2024 Kentucky Derby: Date, time and how to watch

Mage, with Javier Castellano up, wins the 149th Running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs.

The most exciting two minutes in sports is nearly here.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby is set to get underway in May, and when it does, it will be the 150th edition of the annual horse race. It's the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown along with the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in the late spring/early summer months.

The event is the most-watched and highest-attended horse race in the United States. Each year, hundreds of thousands of people head to Louisville, Kentucky's Churchill Downs for the race as well as the two weeks of festivities at the Kentucky Derby Festival.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Kentucky Derby.

How to watch 2024 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Time: Around 6:45 p.m. ET

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby post-position draw?

Each year, Churchill Downs decides the starting post position of each horse with a draw. One official will pull a piece of paper with a horse's name out of a pile while another draws a paper with a gate number out of a separate pile.

In years past, this draw occurred on the Monday before the race, five days ahead of time. This year, the post-position draw will occur on Saturday, April 27, a full week before race day.

When is the Kentucky Oaks 2024?

The Kentucky Oaks, the Derby's sister race, is a stakes race for three-year-old Thoroughbred fillies, or female horses.

This year's Kentucky Oaks will take place one day before the Kentucky Derby – Friday, May 3, 2024. The drawing for post position for the Oaks will occur before the drawing for the Derby on April 27.

Who are the contenders for the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby's official website has a leaderboard of the top contenders to participate in the race, listed by points scored in designated "Road to the Derby" races. Points are awarded to horses that finish in the top five of these races. Here are the top horse contenders from the United States.

Position Horse Owner Trainer Points 1 Fierceness Repole Stable Todd Pletcher 30 2 Track Phantom L and N Racing LLC, Brewster, Clark O., Caroom, Jerry and Breeze Easy, LLC Steve Asmussen 30 3 Locked Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Walmac Farm Todd Pletcher 19 4 Timberlake Siena Farm LLC & WinStar Farm LLC Brad Cox 16 5 Liberal Arts Evan Ferraro & Stephen Ferraro Robert Medina 13 6 Nash Godolphin, LLC Brad Cox 13 7 West Saratoga Harry L. Veruchi Larry Demeritte 11 8 Honor Marie Ribble Farms LLC Whit Beckman 10 9 Otto the Conqueror Three Chimneys Farm Steve Asmussen 10 10 Dornoch West Paces Racing LLC, R. A. Hill Stable, Belmar Racing and Breeding LLC, Two Eight Racing LLC & Pine Racing Stables Danny Gargan 10

How many horses race in the Kentucky Derby?

Each year's Kentucky Derby features 20 horses. They qualify from the United States as well as the "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby" and "European Road to the Kentucky Derby," according to the official race website.

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

The annual Kentucky Derby is 1 1/4 miles of racing, or 10 furlongs. It is about two kilometers.

What is the Kentucky Derby record?

Secretariat set the record at Churchill Downs in 1973 with a time of 1:59.4.

