'Forever grateful for moments like this'

Thousands of Leicester City supporters flooded the city centre on Sunday to celebrate the Foxes' promotion to the Premier League, after setting a joint club-record of 31 league wins this season to secure their eighth second-tier title.

Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper has been looking back on their past nine months in the Championship on the When You're Smiling podcast: "It has been an incredible season.

"I think he [Enzo Maresca] is a good manager that trusts his players. He puts in that belief. All of the players talk so highly of him.

"The other thing that shocked me was that after winning the Championship, they all piled round the gaffer's house! In my career, I played for 13 managers and never ever did I think I was going round the gaffer's house for a party!

"That shows you how close he is with this group."

After lifting the Championship trophy, vice-captain Marc Albrighton spoke to BBC Radio Leicester's Owynn Palmer-Atkin about winning yet another accolade with the club and his future at the club: "The feeling is like no other. There is nothing that can describe it.

"We've obviously had days like this before, but you forget the feeling and the joy that it brings when you are on that pitch with your family and team-mates lifting that trophy.

"I am forever grateful of moments like this.

"I was a bit reluctant to lift the trophy, having not played so much this season, but he [Jamie Vardy] is very persistent so I had no choice!

"It's an incredible feeling to go back up at the first time of asking, not many clubs do that. We are looking forward now to seeing what next season brings. I'm looking forward to seeing us, probably from the other side.

"I'm 99.9% sure it is [the last time I will be playing in a Leicester City shirt]. There is no official confirmation, but I think that's it. Do you know what - to go out in this kind of manner is just fitting and it just tops off an incredible 10 years [at the club]."

Academy graduate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also talked about his desire to get his boyhood club back to top-flight football this season, adding: "I will look back on this season with wonderful memories. I've loved every minute of it, even the highs and the lows. It has been a fantastic year. I'm so happy that we managed to finish it off with a bit of silverware.

"If you had told me that this would happen a year ago, I would've snapped your hand off for it. I can't complain - I'm buzzing.

"It's amazing. These are the things that you dream of as a kid. It is hard to put into words to be honest, it's a bit surreal after the lows of last year.

"I'm so happy because it's been such a tough year and I have come back now and helped the team secure promotion. That is all I ever wanted, so I'm a happy man."