Forest to introduce safe standing

[BBC]

Nottingham Forest will introduce safe standing to the City Ground from next season.

The club have confirmed work will start this summer and is due to be completed ahead of the start the 2024-25 campaign.

The plans will accommodate around 2,300 safe standing spaces for home fans in the Upper Bridgford Stand and Lower Bridgford Stand while there will also be spaces allocated for away supporters.

Chairman Tom Cartledge said: "By embracing safe standing, the club aims to not only to tackle the issue of persistent standing which has presented the club with serious safety concerns in recent years, but also to enhance the stadium environment to celebrate the passionate support and dedication of our fans.

"This initiative underscores our dedication to providing the best possible match day experience for our fans whilst prioritising their safety and comfort. Safe standing represents an exciting development for Nottingham Forest, and we look forward to its introduction next season."

In 2022, the government confirmed safe standing could be introduced in the Premier League and Championship from the start of the 2022-23 season.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City had taken part in a pilot study during the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.