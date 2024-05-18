Forest Hills senior to wrestle at new Penn State Altoona program

SIDMAN, Pa. – Getting to wrestle at a program that is starting back up at Penn State Altoona for the first time in four decades excited Forest Hills senior Isaiah Shilcosky.

Getting to put his imprint on an emerging team at the NCAA Division III level within the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference within a close proximity to home made his decision easier.

Shilcosky officially committed to the Penn State Altoona wrestling program Friday afternoon.

“I always wanted to wrestle in college,” Shilcosky said. “The main thing that stood out about Penn State Altoona is how close it is to home. I’m more of a small-campus guy. Definitely one of the biggest factors is the coach (Tyshawn White). I really think he’s a good guy and I think he’s really going to help me succeed in my wrestling and academics.

“He’s probably the biggest reason why I’m going to Penn State Altoona.”

Shilcosky, who plans to major in kinesiology, went 89-50 over his career with 27 wins coming during both his junior and senior seasons. He helped the Rangers claim the 2021 and 2022 District 6 Class 2A dual-meet championships.

Penn State Altoona is bringing back its wrestling program since it disbanded in the 1980s. The Lions began grappling in 1971.

“Since it’s a new program, we get a chance to build something great,” Shilcosky said. “Obviously, I’m going to have to work very hard for my spot and keep working hard. It gives me a better chance to get a starting spot. I definitely think I can. I have a lot of confidence in myself.”

White was hired after he was an assistant at NCAA Division II Chardron State College in Nebraska. The Harrisburg native wrestled at Lock Haven, Clarion, Glenville State and Shippensburg.

“He wrestled at Clarion and Lock Haven,” Shilcosky said.

“Those are D-I schools, so he knows what he’s talking about.

“He knows how to wrestle. I definitely think him coaching at previous colleges also made me want to go wrestle for him because he’s experienced. I’d say he’s going to make me a better wrestler by wrestling him because he’s very good.”

Shilcosky, who advanced to the 2022 Southwest Regional, wrestled at 139 pounds as a senior. He expects to compete for spots at 141 or 149.

“Isaiah is a hard worker and an even nicer kid,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said. “He always put the program first and will be a great addition to their program.”

Shilcosky was grateful for the opportunity to learn under Strayer, an All-American wrestler at Penn State.

“I definitely think he is the man who really changed me into who I am,” Shilcosky said. “Wrestling with us at practice, also Hunter Forcellini, he was a big help for me. I can’t thank them both enough. They have really made me a better wrestler and person.”

Shilcosky is the son of Dan and Angelina Shilcosky.

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.