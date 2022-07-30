Forbes list of 2022 highest-paid golfers in the world features seven LIV Golf players

They say money talks, which in part explains LIV Golf’s “Golf, but Louder” motto.

According to a report from Forbes on the highest-paid golfers in the world for 2022, the upstart series led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Invest Fund, “has boosted the earnings of the ten highest-paid golfers by an estimated $370 million since May, bringing their combined haul to a record $650 million.”

Let that sink in for a second.

Seven of the world’s top 10 highest-paid golfers now play for LIV Golf, leaving just Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth as the outliers. Check out each player’s on-course and off-course earnings over the last year below (all figures courtesy of Forbes).

10. Charl Schwartzel - $34 million

On-course earnings: $30 million | Off-course earnings: $4 million

LIV Golf’s first winner in London, Schwartzel made more money for those three days of work ($4.75 million) than any of his years on the PGA Tour, which spans a two-decade career.

South African golfer Charl Schwartzel celebrates with the trophy during the podium ceremony after winning the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at The Centurion Club in St Albans, north of London, on June 11, 2022. (Photo by Adrian Dennis/ AFP via Getty Images)

9. Patrick Reed - $37 million

On-course earnings: $34 million | Off-course earnings: $3 million

Reed wasn’t known for his sponsorships before joining LIV, and the same is true now that he’s a member of the series. The 31-year-old now rocks the brand on just about every article of clothing he wears when he plays.

2022 Open Championship

Patrick Reed plays a practice round ahead of The 150th Open at St. Andrews Old Course in St .Andrews, Scotland. (Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

8. Jordan Spieth - $39 million

On-course earnings: $8 million | Off-course earnings: $31 million

Spieth has been adamant in his support for the PGA Tour over LIV, and it shows in both his on- and off-course earnings. Sponsors tend to leave when players go the LIV route, and without the guaranteed money, his on-course earnings are more modest than the previous two players.

2022 Open Championship

Jordan Spieth takes questions during his media session ahead of a practice round for the 150th Open at St. Andrews Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. (Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

7. Sergio Garcia - $42 million

On-course earnings: $35 million | Off-course earnings: $7 million

Just like the previous two LIV players, Garcia’s inflated on-course earnings reflect just how financially beneficial it is to play the no-cut, guaranteed money series.

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia walks off the 11th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. (Photo: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

6. Rory McIlroy - $43 million

On-course earnings: $9 million | Off-course earnings: $34 million

McIlroy has been the face of the anti-LIV movement for the PGA Tour, and just like Spieth it shows in his earnings.

150th Open Championship

Rory McIlroy reacts after a putt on the fifth fairway during the final round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

5. Tiger Woods - $68 million

On-course earnings: $43,500 | Off-course earnings: $68 million

Woods’ on-course earnings are worth a laugh seeing as he’s played sparingly over the last year as he recovered from his single-car accident that nearly led to the amputation of his leg. Norman said Woods turned down a LIV offer in the “high nine digits,” which isn’t surprising seeing as the 15-time major champion’s legacy is the Tour, plus he’s golf’s only billionaire.

2022 Open Championship

Tiger Woods gestures to the crowd on the 18th green at the end of his second round of The 150th British Open on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland on July 15, 2022. (Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Brooks Koepka - $69 million

On-course earnings: $53 million | Off-course earnings: $16 million

Forbes estimates that Koepka received a $100 million guarantee from LIV, which helped lift his total earnings over the last year for a nice $69 million.

LIV Golf Portland

Brooks Koepka walks towards the sixth fairway during the first round of the LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

3. Bryson DeChambeau - $86 million

On-course earnings: $66 million | Off-course earnings: $20 million

Forbes reported that the eight-time PGA Tour winner most likely received more than $125 million and estimated he got half upfront. His $86 million over the last year ranks higher than NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

LIV Golf Bedminster

Former President Donald Trump with Bryson DeChambeau during the LIV Golf Bedminster pro-am. at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J. on July 28, 2022. (Photo: The Record)

2. Dustin Johnson - $97 million

On-course earnings: $68 million | Off-course earnings: $29 million

Johnson has always been about the Benjamins, which makes sense why he joined the LIV series. Forbes estimates the 38-year-old earned a $62 million signing bonus in May to help him reach the $97 million mark, good enough to make him the fifth-highest-paid athlete in the world.

2022 Open Championship

Dustin Johnson waves to the crowd on the 17th green during the second round of the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

1. Phil Mickelson - $138 million

On-course earnings: $102 million | Off-course earnings: $36 million

Mickelson gained the most from being the eventual figurehead for players to make the move to LIV, but it came at a cost. Lefty lost sponsors and went on a four-month, self-imposed hiatus following some controversial comments about the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia. The result? Forbes estimates a $200 million guarantee, with half likely coming upfront. Mickelson’s $138 million makes him the world’s highest-paid athlete over the last year, beating worldwide soccer star Lionel Messi, who earned $130 million.

150th Open Championship

Phil Mickelson tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)

