FootballScoop updates on Texas’ Sarkisian, ‘Bama coaching search

The Alabama coaching search continues. The betting line for who is next to take the job is in constant flux, but tangible evidence on the search came in the form of a report from FootballScoop.

FootballScoop proved reliable in reporting Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian’s search for assistant coaches prior to Sarkisian’s first year in Austin. John Brice of FootballScoop had the following to say of where the Texas head coach stands in the search.

“Other names associated with the Alabama search but seeming, at this point, to lack much traction whatsoever include Ole Miss coach and former Tide title-winning offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, former Bama OC and current Texas leader Steve Sarkisian and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, the former Alabama player with multiple national titles at Clemson.”

So, it probably won’t be Kiffin, Sarkisian or Swinney. Who else could it be? FootballScoop identified three coaches that had become primary targets as of Thursday afternoon: Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Among other targets were Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz and Maryland’s Mike Locksley.

Of the above names, DeBoer is far and away the top candidate. Perhaps he is even the best coach in college football. He was the best coach this season. His 25-3 record in two years at once middling Washington elevates him above most other coaches after starting fast and contending fast.

Norvell is certainly in the same tier after resurrecting a Florida State program that appeared mired in mediocrity of its own. The Seminoles went 13-1 in 2023.

Tommy Rees is the most befuddling inclusion in light of his lack of ingenuity and head coaching experience. The next few days could produce an Alabama head coach, but I would be surprised if that is the option the Crimson Tide wants to choose.

What seems clear presently is FootballScoop, like Inside Texas and Bama247, does not find it likely that Sarkisian would leave Texas for Tuscaloosa. We will continue to cover the coaching search and updates on Sarkisian as we hear more.

Update: Late on Thursday evening, Steve Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal, posted on social media essentially confirming he will be staying with Texas.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire