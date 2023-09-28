Football: Vote for the Varsity 845 players of the week (Sept. 21-25)

Online voting for the Varsity 845 football player of the week is now open. Go to RecordOnline.com/sports and vote as often as you like until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 (no computer bot voting, please).

Nominations are pulled from reports to Varsity 845 and other sources. Players from Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties are eligible. One player per school is permitted during each regular-season week.

We have divided this week's contest between 11-man and 8-man football - you can vote in both contests each time you visit.

Last week, James Gescheidle of Highland won the 11-man poll with 32 percent of the vote and Billy Brush of Rondout Valley won the 8-man poll with 75 percent of the vote. Plexico Brooks of Pine Bush and Tyler Vanderpool of Cornwall won the first two weeks when the classes were combined.

The winner will be announced via X / Twiter @Varsity845. Previous winners will be ineligible for future votes until the postseason begins.

Eleven-man football

(all candidates listed alphabetically)

Nick Ascenzo, Washingtonville

Winner, winner, chicken dinner. His second touchdown came in overtime as the Wizards stunned Lourdes 16-8.

Julani Graham, Middletown

He rushed for 88 yards and short scores from 3 and 2 yards as the Middies topped Kingston 42-7.

Chad Haley, James I. O’Neill

He threw for three touchdowns (all 26 yards-or-better) and added a 9-yard TD run as the Raiders beat Beacon 31-16.

Nick Horowitz, New Paltz

His three catches for 50 yards led to two touchdowns as the Huguenots beat Dover 22-6.

Robbie LaBarbera, Minisink Valley

He completed nine of 15 throws for 136 yards and four scores as the Warriors blanked Port Jervis 40-0.

Tajir Walker, Newburgh

He continues to pile up the yardage, rushing for 211 yards on 11 carries. He scored four times as the Goldbacks thumped Pine Bush 56-20.

Latrell Willis, Warwick

He ran for one score and caught two touchdown passes as the Wildcats beat Monticello 27-14.

Eight-man football

Griffin Alterio, Onteora

Talk about a full game. He rushed for 76 yards and caught five passes for 140. He scored three touchdowns and added four two-point conversion runs. He also had 11 tackles, a fumble recovery and forced fumble as Onteora pounded Millbrook 42-6.

Josh Fanslau, Tri-Valley

He accounted for three touchdowns – two by pass – and posted 124 yards throwing and 63 running as Tri-Valley topped Livingston Manor 36-6.

Nick Storms, Fallsburg

He threw for 94 yards and three touchdowns as the Comets nipped Eldred 26-20.

