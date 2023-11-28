Football scout Bill Carroll explains what went wrong for USC in 2023

We continue our conversation with football scouting director Bill Carroll.

Trojans Wire: Where did it go wrong for USC this year?

Carroll: USC did not instill a core spirit of resilience and toughness in the defensive line, offensive line and most clearly the offseason strength and conditioning program. I would try to see if I could pry loose Jerry Schmidt from the Sooners.

Trojans Wire: Should Texas A&M have looked at Kliff Kingsbury as their next head coach (instead of Mike Elko)?

Bill Carroll: Yes, wouldn’t be my first option but I see him as a much better fit at Texas A&M than some other names I’ve heard. Unlike the recent head coach Jimbo Fisher, I think Kliff Kingsbury would, at least, craft an explosive offense.

Trojans Wire: Who should USC get as its next defensive coordinator?

Bill Carroll: My favorites for the USC defensive coordinator position include: Zachary Arnett, Andy Avalos, Bryan Brown, Brian Knorr, Johnny Nansen, Tyler Stockton, Scott Symons and Travis Williams.

