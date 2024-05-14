Football: Local athletes shine at MAC/WBL combine

May 14—WAPAKONETA — More than 20 colleges and universities visited Wapakoneta High School on Monday night to get a look at more than 100 football players from the Midwest Athletic Conference and Western Buckeye League in combine drills and group workouts.

Notable attendees from the MAC included Cody Depweg, the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year from Coldwater; Victor Hoelscher and Justin Knouff, two all-state wide receivers from defending state champion Marion Local; and Cole Albers of Minster, a player that already has three Division I offers from Toledo, Ball State and Miami (OH).

Between WBL co-champions Celina and Wapakoneta, 16 players participated in the combine, including Wapakoneta quarterback Caleb Moyer, a first-team selection in both the WBL and the district.

"It's great to be back to football," Moyer said. "I felt like I had a great night, and I performed really well.

Moyer had the luxury of working out with three of his teammates, Grant Stauffer, Ryan Richardson and Kaden Page, during the throwing session that concluded the night.

"It was great to be on my home field, and I felt like I threw really well to my guys. Kaden and Ryan had really nice nights."

Page, a 6-1 sophomore wide receiver, received two Division I offers at the end of the night from Western Michigan and Miami (Ohio).

Houser, a 6-5, 233-pound tight end from Wapakoneta, attended the combine but didn't work out after announcing his college commitment to the University of Louisville earlier this month.

Amari Wash, a speedy 5-10 wide receiver from Elida, also received some attention from college coaches at the end of the night after showcasing the skills that made him a WBL second-teamer following a strong sophomore season.

"It feels great to be able to perform in front of coaches, make a stronger connection with my quarterback and just get back into football shape for the season," he said.

Wash, who ran an unofficial 4.39 in the 40-yard dash, said he's been focusing on his footwork and route running during the offseason.

"I want those things to be crisp so that I can take it to the next level," he said.

Wash was joined at the combine by five Elida teammates, Noah Jostpille (WR), Ryan McGue (QB), Tyler Siefker (DL), Parker Crim (DL) and Cameron Kaufman (DB)

"Those guys looked great," Wash said of his fellow Bulldogs. "Ryan (McGue) is going to have a great year, and Hunter (Jostpille) is going to get a lot of head-taps this year. Parker (Crim) is an unstoppable force right there. Whoever is in front of him can't block him. We're going to go out there and be some dogs this season."

Other notable players from the Western Buckeye League in attendance were Cam Rothe, a first-team WBL, district and all-Ohio offensive lineman from St. Marys and his teammate Colton Mabry, a WBL first-teamer and second-team district selection as a running back, along with Celina's Dalton Chilcoat, a first-team right guard and defensive end.

Colleges and universities represented at the event were Akron, Ashland, Bowling Green, Bluffton, Cincinnati, Defiance, Concordia, Findlay, Hillsdale, Indianapolis, Indiana Wesleyan, John Carroll, Lafayette, Morehead State, Mount Union, Ohio, Ohio Dominican, Otterbein, Tiffin and Youngstown State.

