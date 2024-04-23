Focusing on bringing football film into frame

Film sessions are an integral tool football coaches use to identify strengths and weaknesses of their own teams and those of their opponents, and there's been an increase in the number of teams using large screens or tablets to view video on the sidelines during games. However, the film quality hasn't kept pace with the proliferation of video at the high school and college levels.

Football Film Federation President Chad Ostlund is focusing on changing that.

His organization is inviting high school-aged boys and girls interested in joining the crews that film games and practices to learn the latest recording techniques using the newest technology at a learning session April 28 at the Mall of America's Radisson BLU hotel.

Developed by the Football Film Federation, the training session will teach proper recording skills required to assist college and high school teams in creating the game films that have become a growing necessity in coaching the sport. The organization's website states that it is committed to improving the standards and ethics for recording and exchanging film of the sport.

"With the need for filming growing as much as it is, things like the All-22 film [which includes the entire field]. We've heard from a lot of coaches that videos are getting worse, with things being out of frame or out of focus," said Ostlund, who oversaw the creation of coaching videos for the Minnesota Vikings for more than 10 years. "We would love the opportunity to help kids get started in a career of filming for football."

Video experts leading the session, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., will instruct participants on the proper ways to handle cameras and equipment while filming practices and workouts.

The event offers many people involved in filming football to share their perspectives.

"This will serve football coaches and video coordinators and technology vendors that need to connect and meet in one location together," Ostlund said.

Sunday's session is free for all high school students, and Ostlund encourages coaches to bring their entire film crews to the training.

Participants should register their names, school and email addresses on the Football Film Federation website prior to Sunday.

Contact Chad Ostlund at 952-688-2423 or footballfilmconference@gmail.com for additional information.