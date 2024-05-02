FMU softball preps for the NCAA regionals

FLORENCE (WBTW) – The Francis Marion University softball team has had a record breaking year. They won 41 games in the regular season (new record) and last weekend took first place in the Conference Carolinas tournament securing their spot in the NCAA regionals for the third straight year.

Hartsville products Taylor Watford and Alyssa Poston have been key cogs in the field, at the plate and in the circle. Watford leads the team with a .401 batting average with 14 home runs and 77 RBI. Poston is second in all of Division 2 with wins with 26.

The team will find out their tournament destination and opponent on Monday morning, May the 6th at 10am.

