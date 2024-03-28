Flyers goalie prospect Fedotov has KHL contract terminated originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There was reasonable doubt last summer about Ivan Fedotov ever joining the Flyers' picture in North America.

But perhaps there's some hope.

The goalie's contract with CSKA Moscow of the KHL was terminated Thursday after Year 1 of the two-year deal. In 44 regular-season games, Fedotov had a 2.37 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and four shutouts. The 27-year-old recorded a 2.57 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in five playoff games.

According to a report Thursday by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, "all sides have worked on a solution for the last few weeks" and "it is believed Fedotov is en route to beginning his NHL career for the Flyers."

Per the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jackie Spiegel, Flyers general manager Danny Briere declined to comment Thursday on the Fedotov news, saying he needed to know "a little bit more."

Fedotov's journey has been almost hard to believe.

The 6-foot-7 Russian netminder was selected by the Flyers in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. After developing into one of the top goalies in Russia, Fedotov signed his one-year entry-level contract during May 2022 and the Flyers felt he would compete for their backup job that season ahead.

But Fedotov never played hockey in 2022-23. He was detained in Russia and required to serve in his country's military.

Last June, pursuant to the NHL CBA, the Flyers had Fedotov's one-year entry-level contract tolled, keeping it in effect for 2023-24. Per the IIHF, Fedotov violated the transfer regulations by signing a two-year deal with CSKA Moscow the following month. CSKA Moscow disagreed with the sanctions handed down by the IIHF on Fedotov and the club.

Fedotov ended up playing for CSKA Moscow this season. Now, he's no longer under contract in the KHL. We'll see where it all goes.

