Floyd Mayweather Jr. Blasted For “Hating” On Devin And Bill Haney In Explosive Tirade

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Bill Haney recently engaged in a verbal sparring match regarding Mayweather Jr.’s seemingly strained relationship with Haney and his son, boxing champion Devin Haney.

During an Instagram Live broadcast on Haney’s account, Mayweather Jr., who requested to appear on the stream, addressed the rising tension amongst the longtime associates. “I’ve been reaching out to you to let you know I ain’t ever have nothing against you,” Mayweather began. “When did me and you go wrong? When did you and me start having beef?”

Haney questioned the severity of the supposed “beef” between the Haneys and Mayweather Jr., alleging that the undefeated boxer’s tone was “aggressive.” In response, Floyd clarified his question, equating their discord to a “disagreement” and not being “on the same page.” He added that he had no ill will towards the Haneys, recalling an instance in which he and Bill crossed paths in South Beach.

Former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. smiles during the second quarter in the championship game between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I don’t have nothing against you,” Mayweather Jr. reiterated. “Now, if I’m not mistaken, I seen you in Miami, we kicked it, you said what’s up, I said what’s up, we had a good time. Now all of a sudden, it feels like Bill Haney is my enemy.”

The conversation began to get heated once Bill seemingly alluded to being capable of creating discomfort in Mayweather Jr.’s life if the two were truly at odds. “I don’t know if I’m your enemy or not, I don’t claim to be your motherf**king enemy,” Haney told the champ. “You know who I am, you know how I f**k with it, but If I was your enemy, you would feel like that. Do you feel like I’m your enemy?

Mayweather Jr. attempted to steer the conversational in a nonconfrontatial direction, assuring his inquiries were genuine and that there was no need for a “pissing contest.” From there, Haney exploded, proceeding to denigrate Mayweather Jr. in a lenghty tirade.

Devin Haney (gray trunks) receives instructions from his Father Bill Haney in between rounds during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout against Ryan Garcia at Barclays Center on April 20, 2024 in New York City.

“I been knowing you for hella long but I feel like you a bullsh*t a** ni**a. That’s how I feel like it, me, myself, personally… I feel like you a bullsh*t a** ni**a based on your actions about everybody’s that’s been in the town that’s been down with you. They doing dirtball bad. Ain’t nobody doing real good f**kin’ with you.”

Haney also accused Mayweather Jr. of being miffed by his son’s decision to launch his own promotional company rather than sign with Mayweather Promotions after turning professional. “You see what I done did with my son. But when you went to talk to do the deal, it wasn’t something that he wanted to [do]. He didn’t wanna get no monthly, he wanted to be a boss,” he said.

Devin Haney poses for a photo alongside his father Bill Haney and Eddie Hearn after defeating Regis Prograis in their WBC World Super Lightweight Title fight at Chase Center on December 09, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

“So the deal didn’t happen, but I don’t want you to sit up and talk like you’re some hellafied ni**a. You’ve been doing some hellafied sh*t for the streets or like you done been there for me or we’re 100% eye-level. I take care of everyone around this motherf**ker and you’ve been hating on me for a long time with that sh*t, you’ve been blocking like a motherf**ker.”

The trainer and manager also referenced comments made by Mayweather Jr. regarding leaked footage of Devin Haney sparring with Gervonta “Tank” Davis that surfaced in recent months. “You was talking about that sparring sh*t,” he added. “I seen you beat ni**as up in sparring… and when my son got down on you.”

Mayweather Jr. would interject, pointing out that unlike Haney’s son, who was defeated by Ryan Garcia, he has never lost a professional fight. Thus making Haney’s reference to Mayweather Jr.’s presumed sparring session with the WBC light welterweight champion null and void.

(C) Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. reacts prior to a match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“Bill, if your son is undefeated in the gym, congratulations!” the multidivision champion exclaimed in response. “Congratulations that you got an undefeated fighter in the gym. I’m the under the lights type fighter. What’s my record under the lights?”

Haney would counter Floyd’s argument, comparing his street credibility to Mayweather’s success in the ring. “I’m 50-0 in these streets, I got love in these streets. F**k your 50-0 with that boxing sh*t. That sh*t don’t mean nothing,” he shot back.

Tempers seemed to calm as Bill said that he was merely “talking sh*t” and that his comments were comedic. However, the Oakland rep began to speak about Floyd’s children being “in the streets” while critiquing his parental role in their lives.

See Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Bill Haney’s full argument below.

